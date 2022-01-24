Culture Ministry names winners of screenwriting contest

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced the results of a contest for video scriptwriters.

The competition was held as part of the implementation of the State Program to combat illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors and drug addiction for 2019-2024.

The project was also focused at attracting young talents to audiovisual sphere.

Applications for the competition among students were accepted from December 1-30, 2021. Based on the scripts submitted for the competition, the jury selected the winners including Murad Shukurlu's film "Lock screen", Chinara Alishli's "Tree of Life", Ziyafyat Kazimov's "Story of one grandmaster".

The winners will receive a cash prize. The awards ceremony will take place in the second half of February.

The jury included the dean of the Faculty of Film and Television at the State University of Culture and Arts, Ph.D. in art history Elnur Mekhdiyev (jury chairman), the head of the Film Studies and Screen Drama Department, playwright Ali Amirli as well as art critic, film and TV editor Nadir Badalov.