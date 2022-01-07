Spectacular musical shown in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has presented an interactive musical fairy tale for young spectators.

The script for the musical fairy tale was written by the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

A fascinating story with the main characters - Nadir, Jamie, Zulumkhan and other characters did not leave indifferent any young spectators . Together with the heroes of the show, they went on an exciting and magical interplanetary journey.

As Ramil Gasimov says, Azerbaijani fairy tales have always aroused interest, expand the worldview of children.

The main goal in staging a musical fairy tale was to show the importance in life of such concepts as honesty, justice and true friendship.

The leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Palace also invited children of martyrs and veterans of the Karabakh war, inmates of orphanages to the show.

The musical was conducted by Honored Artist Inara Babayeva.

The main character of the New Year, Santa Claus, Azerbaijani national dances, as well as dances of the peoples of the world created a special atmosphere. A musical, interactive story filled with interesting moments and unexpected twists, lighting effects delighted young viewers and gave a lot of emotions.

The journey into the world of magic and amazing fairy tales made a great impression on both the children and their parents who were present in the hall.