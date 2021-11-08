"Karabakh shikestesi" oratorio sounds at Heydar Aliyev Palace

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has presented an oratorio "Karabakh shikestesi" in a musical and choreographic performance.

"Karabakh Shikestesi", composed to the music of the outstanding composer, People's Artist Vasif Adigozalov and the words of the poet-publicist Teymur Elchin, reflects the struggle and heroism of the Azerbaijani people for the liberation of their historical territories from the Armenian occupation.

People's Artist Nureddin Mehdihanli, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Aliagha Sadiyev, singers Kamilla Nabiyeva and Miralam Miralamov, the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater performed on the stage.

The project dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic with the Culture Ministry.

"Karabakh shikestesi" received a standing ovation from the audience.

The project manager and conductor is People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, scriptwriter - Ejdar Ulduz, choreographer - People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova, stage director - Honored Artist Inara Babayeva, choirmaster - People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova, art director Farid Najafov.

