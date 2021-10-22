Bilkent Symphony Orchestra thrills audience in Turkey

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Bilkent Symphony Orchestra has thrilled the audience with spectacular concert.

The event took place on the Odeon stage of Bilkent University and was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of independence of a number of Turkic countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

A concert version of Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" was presented as part of the cooperation between Bilkent Symphony Orchestra and TURKSOY.

The Bilkent Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of the Honored Art Worker Elshad Baghirov.

The soloists included Feruza Yusupova (Uzbekistan), Ayhan Ustuk (Turkey), Alfiya Karimova (Bashkortostan, Russia), Rasul Zharmagambetov (Kazakhstan).

Didem Aygun (Turkey) was the host for the evening.

The gala concert was greeted by the audience with great interest. After each performance the hall burst into applause.

Founded in 1993, the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is a major symphony orchestra in Turkey.

Since 1994 the orchestra is based at the Bilkent Concert Hall. The BSO is UNICEF Turkey Goodwill Ambassador since 2009.

The orchestra is composed of over 120 proficient artists and academicians of the Faculty from Turkey and 12 countries.

Turkish and foreign artists, continuing their postgraduate studies at the Institute of Music and Performing Arts also participate in concerts to further expand the orchestra. With these characteristics, the BSO is the first private, international and academic, artistic ensemble in Turkey.