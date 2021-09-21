Baku to host Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan beauty contest will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium.

The event will take place at the stadium's VIP area on October 1.

Vaccine passports (two doses), ID card, face mask as well as ticket purchased at iTicket.az, online or at any ticket office will be needed for entry to the final of the beauty contest.

The winners will be determined by summing the votes of the audience, jury members and organizing committee.

Viewers' votes will be determined by means of ?ticket, i.e. each ticket corresponds to five votes.

When buying a ticket you can enter the number, name and surname of your favorite model in the comments section (online or at ant ticket office).

If the favorite is not determined, then this can be done after the contest at the venue of the final.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.