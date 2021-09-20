Russian, Hungarian musicians charm Baku audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Anna Kashina and "Jazz du Soleil" have successfully performed at Baku Jazz Festival that brought together talented musicians.

Anna Kashina is a singer with a special charm who combines French bohemia with Soviet classics. She lived for 7 years in France and soaked up the atmosphere this country.

The music project "Jazz du Soleil" was created after her return to Russia.

Its repertoire includes French chanson, classical jazz standards, Latin American rhythms, as well as classical melodies of Soviet pop composers.

The concert immersed the Baku audience in the bohemian atmosphere of old Montmartre, at times made them recall the Manhattan in the 70s, cheerful rhythms of the Stalin era and the golden times of Leonid Utyosov and his ensemble.

Saxophonist Dmitry Mospan and drummer Ali Nasib also impressed the audience with their virtuosity.

Next, the jazz lovers enjoyed a concert of the Hungarian musicians.

Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi addressed the event.

In his speech, he touched upon the prospects for cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Furthermore, V4 music band mesmerized the Baku audience with their performances. The music band includes talented Tamas Zsari (saxophone), Marian Sevcik (drums), Kuba Stankiewicz (piano), Jan Greifoner (double bass).

Musicians remembered Baku for its colorful show and hospitality, as well as beaiitful musical traditions.

The wonderful atmosphere of a magical musical evening ended with thunderous applause and an encore performance.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event has been initiated by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel.

In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide. Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. The jazz festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 was held in a club format gathering musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.