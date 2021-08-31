Enjoy European fairy tales in Azerbaijan!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan is pleased to present the "European Fairy Tales" project.

The collection of fairy tales will be presented to various orphanages, shelters as well as kids libraries in Azerbaijan.

"This book will help children in Azerbaijan to learn about different nations of Europe, discover their roots and traditions as well as European values," the delegation said in a statement.

Along with the print version, the EU Delegation in partnership with the Embassies of EU Member States prepared video versions of the fairy-tales narrated by Ambassadors and other representatives of the Embassies and dubbed in the Azerbaijani language by professional actors.

The video-tales are released daily on the Delegation’s facebook page.

The electronic version of the book is available on the Delegation's website.