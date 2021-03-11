National cellist named among best young musicians

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Word-famous cellist Jamal Aliyev has entered Classic FM's lit of brilliant classical musicians under 30.

The list was drawn up by Classic FM and eminent conductor and former cellist Julian Lloyd Webber.

Starting from February 28, the former cellist and conductor shares his favorite recordings from a wide range of young talents who have already made waves in the classical music world.

For a short time, Jamal Aliyev has stunned listeners around the world with his incredible talent and virtuosity.

The musician has successfully performed at music festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries.

In 2017, he gave solo debut performances at the BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Keith Lockhart, and at the Royal Festival Hall with the Philharmonia Orchestra under the baton of Sir Karl Jenkins. He has been a regular performer on BBC Radio 3 since first appearing on “In Tune” and, in 2015, was one of the first BBC Introducing Classical Artists to be selected.

Becoming a musician was genetically pre-ordained for Jamal - both his parents are involved in music. Future cellist began his musical studies with his first teacher and beloved grandfather, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Gara Aliyev, who played a large role in developing Jamal’s musical skills. He trained dozens of supremely gifted musicians, laureates of various international competitions.

Jamal Aliyev displayed musical talent at a young age, already playing concerts at the age of 5. He won the prize at Trakya International competition at the age of 9 as well as Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition when he was only 11 years old.

Young cellist was invited to study at Moscow Conservatory Central Music School and Yehudi Menuhin School in London. When Jamal turned 14, he decided to choose London.

Afterwards Jamal Aliyev and Welsh musician Karl Jenkins began to perform much time together. Jenkins even composed a music piece for him. Jamal presented the work of the famous composer at Royal Albert Hall. It was his second performance at one of the world's most famous stages.