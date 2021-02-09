"Legend of Love" ballet to be staged in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Astana Ballet Theater will stage Arif Melikov's "The Legend of Love" ballet on February 19-20.

Arif Melikov's symphonies, pieces for the symphony orchestra and other works have significantly enriched the treasury of Azerbaijani ballet and symphonic music.

For many years, "Legend of Love" has won a widespread recognition and the love, not only in Azerbaijan, but also far beyond its borders. The ballet was successfully staged in more than 80 countries, including Austria, Turkey, UK, Germany, Brazil, etc.

The plot is based on an ancient oriental legend. The royal apartments of Queen Mekhmene Banu are plunged in mourning - her young sister, Shireen, is dying.

The Vizier and the courtiers are full of anxiety. Mekhmene Banu is in despair. A Stranger, who appears out of the blue, says he will cure the Princess but, in return, Mekhmene Banu must sacrifice her beauty. In order to save the life of her sister whom she loves deeply, Mekhmene Banu accepts the Stranger’s cruel terms. Shireen is brought back to life..

In 1958, Arif Melikov began work on the ballet, which lasted two years. The premiere of the ballet "The Legend of Love" took place on March 23, 1961 in the Mariinsky Theater.