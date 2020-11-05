Book about Shusha published in Baku

By Azernews









By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha city has always taken a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural life. The city, built in the middle of the 18th century was also called "the Conservatoire of the Caucasus".

The author of the book is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Baghirzade. The book "Shusha for Kids" has been recently published in Baku.

"The long-awaited book "Shusha for Kids" has been published. Over three decades, several million children have been born in our country who have never been to Karabakh. But soon Shusha will return to Azerbaijan, and our kids should be ready to learn more about this extraordinary city," said Baghirzade.

The book provides insight into a lot of interesting facts about Shusha, its carpet weaving art, traditional horse-riding game "Chovqan" and of course, beautiful Karabakh horses.

All funds from the sale of books will be donated to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund to support the National Army in battles on the front line.

Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov and others.



