Young flutist pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young musician Agharahim Guliyev has paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs.

The 19-years old flutist performed music composition "Le Retour" in honor of Azerbaijani people, who lost their lives as a result of Armenian aggression, Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan reported.

The filming of the video took place near the Eiffel Tower and in the cultural center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

Young flutist and pianist Agharahim Guliyev is a student at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot. His music teachers are world famous flutists Patricia Nagl, Salvatore Lombardi, James Galway.