TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Song about Shusha touches hearts of music lovers

17 August 2020 [16:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Famous singer Rilaya has captivated music lovers with the song "Shusha".

The song was performed as part of "D?y?r ver" team's project dedicated to the prominent natioal poetess Khurshudban Natavan. 

Khurshidbanu Natavan, a daughter of the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate, has left a deep mark in the country's history.

Known as a prominent educator of her age, public figure, philanthropist, the legendary poetess won nationwide recognition. 

Kindness, friendship, humanism and love were the main themes of Natavan's ghazals. 

Her romantic poems express the feelings and sufferings of a woman who was not happy in her family life and who lost her son. She adopted the pen name "Natavan", a Persian term meaning "powerless", after her son’s tragic death in 1885.

The project was presented in three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The music was composed by Natalia Goncharova, lyrics by Zahra Badalbeyli. The video was filmed by Natik Mukhtarov, project coordinator - Zaur Darabzade. The project was organized with the support of the "Az?r?p?k" MMC.













 

URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/196382.html

Print version

Views: 208

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also