TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater captivates listeners

31 May 2020 [11:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has captivated listeners with a unique music project.

The theater's orchestra brilliantly performed a song "Azerbaijan", composed by legendary singer Muslim Magomayev in the words of Nabi Khazri.

Initiated by the director of Medeniyyet TV,  Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, the music performance was conducted by musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Vocal parts were performed by the theater's soloists People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Farida Mammadova, Ilaha Efendiyeva, Farid Aliyev and laureate of international competitions Taleh Yakhyayev.

 


Print version

Views: 236

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also