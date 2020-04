State Art Gallery displays art works of national artists

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a virtual exhibition as part of "Evd? qal, qalib g?l" (Stay at home and win) action.

The exhibition displays art works of Azerbaijani artists, including Eyyub Mammadov, Altay Sadikhzade, Fikrat Bagirov, Elbey Rzaguliyev, Ibrahim Rzayev, Rasim Babayev, Talat Shikhaliyev, Tofig Agababayev, Mirnadir Zeynalov, Faig Aghayev, Asaf Jafarov, Sakit Mammadov,Gafar Seyfullaev, Telman Abdinov, Abdul Abdulkhalig.

The virtual exhibition included 16 works written in various techniques, reflecting the life of artists. The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers.

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook.

Previosly, the gallery presented a virtual exhibition "My sweet home", featuring paintings by such artists as Mammad Mustafayev, Tagi Taghiyev, Hafiz Zeynalov, Boyukagha Mirzazade, Niyaz Najafov, Fuad Gafarov, Chingiz Farzaliyev, Faig Aghayev and many others.