Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 announces casting call

By Laman Ismayilova

Roof by Eleven Restaurant will host an audition for Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 on February 29.

Top Model Azerbaijan will be held for the second year in a row. The winners will be selected by jury members. The contest is open for little fashionistas.

Notably, last year winners Nigar Mammadzadeh and Murad Sultan took part in prestigious Versace fashion show, Azerbaijan Fashion Week and Boutiques Fashion Day and other fashion events. The project is headed by Novruz ?smayil.

