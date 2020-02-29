TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 announces casting call

28 February 2020 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Roof by Eleven Restaurant will host an audition for Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 on February 29.

Top Model Azerbaijan will be held for the second year in a row. The winners will be selected by jury members. The contest is open for little fashionistas.

Notably, last year winners  Nigar Mammadzadeh and Murad Sultan took part in prestigious Versace fashion show, Azerbaijan Fashion Week and Boutiques Fashion Day and other fashion events. The project is headed by Novruz ?smayil.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,  Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

