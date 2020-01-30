Baku hosts Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Culinary Experts

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Culinary Experts has solemnly opened in Baku. The event was organized with the support of the State Agency for Tourism, State Agency for Vocational Education, the Center for National Culinary, and the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association.

The event was attended by representatives of state and public structures, educational institutions from Baku, Gabala, Ganja, Agstafa, Ismayilli, Masalli, Sumqayit, Lankaran, etc, Trend Life reported.

At the opening ceremony, the President of the National Culinary Association, the head of the National Culinary Center Tahir Amiraslanov spoke about the history, development and promotion of national culinary, successes in the international arena. He noted state pays special attention and care to national culinary.

Speakers, including director of the Baku State Center for Vocational Education Fikrat Nabiyev, representative of the State Agency for Vocational Education Aigun Zulfugarova, representative of the State Agency for Tourism Sakina Askarova and others stressed the importance of holding a forum, creating conditions for revealing creative potential and enhancing professional skills of young people.

The event discussed the creation of food bloggers group. Members of the World Association of Chefs' Societies and World Islamic Culinary Association were also elected.

The third Festival of National Sweets of Young Chefs was held within the forum. The event was timed to the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, celebrated annually on February 2.

The jury members evaluated delicious sweets made by students. The winners will be awarded with honorary diplomas and prizes.







