Nasimi's birthday anniversary marked in Italy

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An event has been held in Ca 'Foscari University to celebrate the 650th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

Prior to the event, a meeting was held between the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva and rector of Ca 'Foscari University Michele Bugliesi, Azertag reported.

The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation between the fund and the university.

Speaking about the activities of the organization, Gunay Efendiyeva noted the Turkic World Centers established at universities within the fund's project and the possibility of cooperation with Ca 'Foscari University in this regard.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, Deputy Head of International Development Assistance Agency at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aliya Agazade, head of Azerbaijani Studies at Ca 'Foscari University Carlo Frappi and famous Italian Turkologist Giampiero Bellingeri emphasized the poet's rich literary heritage. They stressed his major role in the Azerbaijani literature.

Next, a documentary "Eternal Sunshine" was screened as part of the event. The film reflects the life and creativity of the genius poet.

The evening ended was followed by the presentation of Nasimi's poems. The poems were presented by People's Artist Mehriban Zaki and Giampiero Bellingeri.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

The Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019 in the country. The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

World-famous scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups took part in the festival.







