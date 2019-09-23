Azerbaijan’s multicultural values highlighted in photo exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s multicultural values has solemnly opened in the Seaside National Park.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition’s inauguration ceremony.

About 80 photos of various peoples living in Azerbaijan are displayed at the exhibition titled "Under the Same Sun".

The photos were taken by Vugar Ibadov and Zaur Mirzayev, professional photographers of the Baku Media Center.

The main objective of the exhibition is to demonstrate once again that a tolerant environment has been formed in Azerbaijan and everyone can freely exercise their rights and freedoms regardless of their religion, language and nationality.

During the project, photographs were taken in all regions where the film was shot, moments from the lives of people of various ethnic groups were reflected.

Sharing his thoughts of the exhibition with reporters, Vugar Ibadov said that the project is implemented by the Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"This is a project implemented by the Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It took a year to create the photographs for this exhibition. During this time, we visited several regions of the country. We can say that we were taking photos in regions and remote villages at all times of the year. At this exhibition, we also show the values ??of tolerance of our country. Earlier, a photo exhibition was presented as part of the Days of Azerbaijan in Paris and Cannes. We are grateful to the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for organizing the exhibition," he said.

Speaking about the project, Zaur Mirzayev said that the shooting began in 2016. This project was launched during the filming of "Under the Same Sun", which tells about natonal minorities living in Azerbaijan.

"As can be seen from the exhibition, we also photographed famous people and representatives of the older generation of national minorities living in various regions. The goal of the project is to capture and show the traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism in our country," he said.

In 2016, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Baku Media Center produced a film entitled "Under the Same Sun", as part of the "Multiculturalism Year", which demonstrates lifestyle, household, culture and art of 17 nations living in Azerbaijan.

As part of the project, the Center filmed residents of 54 villages and settlements across various regions of Azerbaijan, taking photos of 3850 landscapes reflecting the beauty of the Azerbaijani nature, and 2625 people of different ages, related to different ethnic groups.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company producing audiovisual products in Azerbaijan. The center has extensive experience in organizing a range of local and international events.

The company has produced numerous audio-video materials using state-of-the-art technology, ordered by state as well as other private organizations.

Baku Media Center has collaborated with well-known broadcasting companies to carry out large-scale international events and sports competitions in the country, and also created a photo-book of the beauty of Azerbaijan, as well as organized various events and exhibitions.







