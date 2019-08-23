Azerbaijani singer awarded in Kazakhstan

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Chingiz Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s entry for Eurovision 2019, has been awarded the Nur-Sultan Music Awards 2019 prize.

The Nur-Sultan Music Awards 2019 international music festival was held at the Barys Arena in the Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Singers leading the musical rankings of Georgia, France, Italy, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan performed during the concert program.

Chingiz Mustafayev sang the song “Truth”, which he performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

Along with Mustafayev, pop stars Grigory Leps, Svetlana Loboda, Lolita, Yerzhan Maxim, Dima Bilan, Vremya i Steklo, Shanguy, Shahzoda, Cosmos Girls, Raim & Artur and Markus Riva received the Nur-Sultan Music Awards prizes.

Chingiz Mustafayev was born in Moscow and moved to Gazakh in Azerbaijan when he was six years old. He learned to play the guitar and started composing his own songs at a very young age. The singer graduated from the Baku Arts Gymnasium.

At age 13, he moved to Baku with his mother and brother, where he was invited to audition for the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol. The singer won the competition thanks to tremendous support from the jury and viewers of the show.

Chingiz Mustafayev soon became a rising star in the Azerbaijani music industry and by 2013 he was already representing Azerbaijan internationally at New Wave contest in Jurmala, Latvia. Three years later he took part in The Voice of Ukraine.

The singer himself writes lyrics to his songs and performs them on the guitar. At the end of 2011, he created the Palmas group. Chingiz is the lead singer and guitarist of the group.

He has performed with many concert programs. In May 2015, the singer released five of his clips as part of Palmas Life project, presenting cover versions of famous flamenco hits - South Spanish (Andalusian) folk music and dance.