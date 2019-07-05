Sumgayit Drama Theater establishes new prize

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Sumgayit State Drama Theater has founded a new theater prize dedicated to its 50th anniversary.

The new Rampa prize will be awarded in the following nominations: "Best Performance", "Best acting", "Actor who played the greatest number of roles", "Actress who played the greatest number of roles", "Best Technical Worker", "Most Promising Actor", "Friend of the Theater", and "Most Hardworking and Disciplined worker”, Trend Life reported.

The theater director, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Mubariz Hamidov spoke about the current theater season.

"This season we have pleased our viewers with premieres, performances and new projects aimed at further developing our culture and increasing interest in the theatrical field," he said.

New Rampa prize was established to further stimulate the work of the artistic team and technical workers, create healthy competition and increase professionalism. The prize will be presented to the best ones in the theater season.

It should be noted that Sumgayit State Drama Theater made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani theater art through its activities.

Last year, the 50th anniversary of Sumgayit State Drama Theater was marked. Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev, head of the Sumgayit Executive Power Zakir Farajov, prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

The theater opened its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", directed by Jannat Salimova. The theater’s repertoire includes the plays of classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign playwrights.