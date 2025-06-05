State Chamber Orchestra thrills music lovers with classical masterpieces

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has thrilled the audience with spectacular performance.

The concert took place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall under the baton of American conductor Sixto F. Montesinos Jr.

The evening became a true celebration for all connoisseurs of chamber music and fans of world classical music.

The orchestra, bearing the name of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, has long earned the love and respect of the audience with its mastery and refined musical taste.

Under the virtuoso leadership of the conductor Sixto F. Montesinos Jr. and accompanied by concertmaster Uzeyir Mammadov, the orchestra offered listeners a genuine musical journey through centuries and styles.

The unique performance style emphasized every nuance in the musical pieces, providing the audience with truly emotional and expressive performances.

The program of the evening featured masterpieces of world classics: the lyrical "Serenade for Strings" by Edward Elgar, the tender and elegant "Air" from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, the dramatic and passionate composition "Don Juan: A su merced Don Jose" by Nicholas James, and the mesmerizing "Simple Symphony" by Benjamin Britten.

This concert was a true celebration of art, where each piece told its own unique story, and talented musicians masterfully embodied the visions of great composers.

The audience warmly received each number, noting the harmony and subtlety of the performance, which allows listeners to hear new sounds in classical music.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan ?ensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay national prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.