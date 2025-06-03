Philippines consider possibility of acquiring Typhon complexes from United States

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippines is considering the purchase of intermediate-range missile systems, specifically the American-made Typhon system, as part of efforts to modernize its defense capabilities, Azernews reports.

According to officials, the country has sufficient financial resources to acquire such systems. However, a final decision—particularly if it involves the acquisition of the Typhon platform—will require approval at multiple levels of government, including defense and foreign policy authorities.

The Typhon missile system, developed by the United States, is a mobile land-based platform capable of launching a variety of precision-guided missiles, including the Tomahawk cruise missile. In April 2024, the U.S. military temporarily deployed Typhon batteries to Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines. These batteries, capable of striking targets in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and along the Chinese coastline, were part of joint military exercises under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

The deployment marked a significant step in U.S.-Philippine defense cooperation and sent a strong strategic signal amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly regarding maritime disputes and concerns over Chinese military expansion.

If the Philippines proceeds with the acquisition, it would become one of the first U.S. allies in Asia to host and potentially operate the Typhon system, significantly boosting its long-range strike capabilities. Such a move would not only enhance the country’s defensive posture but could also reshape regional power dynamics, especially in the context of contested waters in the South China Sea.

The Typhon system represents a new class of land-based missile platforms developed after the U.S. withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019. Its modular design allows for rapid deployment and flexibility in launching different missile types, including those previously restricted under the treaty.

As regional security concerns continue to mount, the Philippines’ consideration of such advanced systems signals a broader shift toward greater military self-reliance and deepening strategic ties with the United States.