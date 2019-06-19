Paintings by local artist stun art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of works of the Azerbaijani artist Nazim Shah is underway at Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery in Baku.

The new series of works by the artist is devoted to symbolism, mysticism and bright psychological images. In the search for ways to express his creative thoughts, Nazim addresses the unconscious, treating emotions and meanings as vivid expressive images, Day.az reported.

The collection of works in this series looks like a storyboard of a dream, the very thing that is remembered in detail for a long time and which you are wondering about.

In search of a means of expressing new meanings, Nazim often turns to familiar symbolism, which evokes different emotions and is directly related to the prediction of the future, for example, card suits. Some of the works have several images, allowing the viewer to choose the one that is closer to him or her.

Geometrically plastic and flowing, drop-shaped, often puffy forms are the most interesting stylistic features of this series. Often, completely new details, familiar to everyone images start to appear from the general view. This is a flight of imagination without frames and restrictions, where everything is clear at the intuition level.

Those depicted in the paintings of Nazim Shah are unusual, the change of his vivid images is unpredictable, they are often like a materialized flash of deep sleep, unordered visions appearing on the verge of a dream and awakening, illogical combinations of elements of fiction and reality. Some pictures are constructed according to the principle of biological or crystalline forms mixed with abstraction.

Made in shades of black, red and white, Nazim Shah’s paintings are filled with inner strength and dynamism. Certain works of the series resemble the works of Rene Magritte and Salvador Dali by their ambiguity and multi-layered images, which are ideal in one composition on canvas.

Additional interest is given by elements of realism, the presence of well-recognized symbolic objects that are distorted and interchanged. A high degree of stylization in combination with an internal riddle offers the viewer a peculiar psychological test, the attitude to which is different for each viewer.



