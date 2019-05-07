Famous Belarusian rapper to give concert in Baku

Belarusian rapper CYGO will perform with a concert on June 1, 20:00, at the Elektra Events Hall in Baku.

CYGO will perform with the full show program, including his main hit “Panda E” “Ottepeli Teper”, as well as tracks from the new mini-album, Trend Life reported.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and online on www.iticket.az.

Although the young rapper and performer has released only a few music videos, he is expected to have a great future. The real name of the artist is Leonid Vakalchuk. He was born on June 6, 1998, in the Mogilev, Belarus, where he spent his childhood.

CYGO participated in the 3rd season of the international hip-hop show RapZavod in 2017 and took the second place.

In the summer of 2018, he presented the single "Panda E", which entered famous charts, such as Apple Music, Boom, Top YouTube Hits, Top Radio Hits, ITunes and Yandex Music.

Later, CYGO released a music video for the single. At the end of 2018, "Panda E" was named the most listened song in Russia.

The singer's second song was “Ottepeli Teper”, which he presented in the same year.

The nickname “CYGO” comes from the merger of the words "gypsy" and "sugar".