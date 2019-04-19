Iran Youth Friendship Week starts in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Islamic Republic of Iran Youth Friendship Week solemnly opened at the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan on April 17.

The event offers a diverse program which includes the meetings of the Iranian delegation with officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan in Baku, Guba and Nakhchivan, Trend reported.

As part of the friendship week, the Iranian youth will get acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center, Icherisheher (Old Town), Maiden Tower, and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, as well as visit the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs and meet with students studying the Persian language at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Baku State University.

The Iranian delegation will also hold meetings with the National Assembly of the Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan.

In addition, a trip to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will also be organized, during which the Iranian delegation will meet with representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, students from Nakhchivan State University and get acquainted with the Ashabi-Kahf sanctuary.

During the visit to Guba, the delegation will get acquainted with the Guba Youth Center and the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex.

The Youth Friendship Week will last until April 22.

Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples have common cultural and religious traditions.

Two countries successfully cooperate in many areas, including agriculture, transport, tourism, industry and other spheres.

In 2017, Baku hosted the Iranian Culture Days within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The events aroused big interest among Baku’s residents. Representatives of the countries performed at a series of concerts, featuring national songs and dance numbers.

The Days of Iranian and Azerbaijani cultures in 2010 and 2011 were also held with great success.