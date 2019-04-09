Russian ballet theater to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian Kremlin Ballet will stage the play "Thousand and One Nights" written by the famous Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov in Baku.

The event will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 11-12, Report.Az informed.

The play that has been successfully presented on the stage of Moscow's State Kremlin Palace since 2010 is also welcomed in different countries.

The visit of the troupe is timed to the 90th anniversary of Tahir Salahov, a prominent painter, who also designed the performance.

The outstanding master is one of the founders of the "severe style". His views on the world, life and philosophical thoughts are reflected in the finest shades of colors.

Tahir Salahov also synthesized the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani art with the achievements of the European school of painting. His delightful paintings, distinguished by a variety of topics, forms, genre and aesthetic perfection, instill humanistic thoughts in the name of the most important human values ??and higher goals.

His works are included in the treasury of world culture, the golden fund of fine art of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

Libretto of the ballet was written by Maqsud and Rustam Ibrahimbeyovs on the basis of the famous "Thousand and One Nights" tales. The producer is Andrey Petrov, People's Artist of Russia.

The Kremlin Ballet was founded by famous Russian choreographer, National Artist of Russia Andrey Petrov in 1990.

The soloists of The Kremlin Ballet are the winners of International ballet competitions.

The theater's rich repertoire includes world-famous ballets "Romeo and Juliet", "Coppelia" "The Swan Lake", "Tom Sawyer", etc.

Today the theater occupies the leading position among Russian ballet companies. Performances of the Kremlin Ballet has been highly appreciated in Italy and China, France and Austria, Israel, Spain and other countries.