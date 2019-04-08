Azerbaijani film to be screened in Belgium

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "Chairs" will be screened in Belgium.

The film entered the competition program of the International Short Film Festival.

The festival will be held in Brussels from April 25 to May 5, Trend Life reported.

Since 2018, the Brussels Short Film Festival is an Oscar Qualifying Film Festival.

The winners of the Great Prize of the International and the National Competitions will be eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film/ Live Action Short Film category of the Academy Awards without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules.

The screenwriter and director of the film is Orhan Agazade, operator-director -Cameron Ward, production and costume- Lara Zeidan, composer Mammad Ansa, producer Mina Salimi, co-producers Azer Gasanov and Ruslan Agazade.

The film is a joint production of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The cast includes Sayad Aliyev, Zulfia Nazar Mammadova, Iskander Abbasov and others.

In May, the film "Chairs" was awarded at the International Changing Perspectives Film Festival in Turkey.