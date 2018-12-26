Get in the holiday spirit in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

There's just something magical about winter, isn't there? It is a special time to enjoy with all your loved ones. The warmth and joy of winter holidays brings us closer to each other.

We've spent weeks counting down the days until we can start celebrating the seasonal holidays.

Waking up to the smell of gingerbread, warm cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate are just a few of the scents that transport us right back to special winter mornings.

Winter vacation is the time to snuggle up in the blanket, have hot delicious food and spend time with the family.

The holiday season is an enormously popular time to travel.

A gem worth discovering at any time of year, Azerbaijan, is especially great to visit in winter months.

The country's capital welcomes the holiday season with grandiose light displays and holiday decorations.

Baku is home to some of the best Christmas markets, offering food and drinks, sweet treats, a wide range of festive crafts you can buy as gifts. The entire city radiates a special kind of atmosphere.

The City of Winds comes alive each December with the holiday lights.

Holiday markets provide an excellent opportunity to discover country's traditions, cultural values, and delicious cuisine.

A piece of winter wonderland is set in the middle of Fountain Square.

The sparkling, elegant charitable fair "Cold hands, warm heart", organized by Nargis Fund gives the city a magical appeal.

Visitors can have their pick of a wide variety of holiday gifts as well as delicious food.

There is still plenty of time to score a great deal during the holiday shopping season. Shops bustle with activity, offering an abundance of unique presents.

You'll find plenty of gift inspiration across the capital's top shopping destinations.

If you’re looking to hit the slopes, Shahdag is the perfect place for winter holidays.

The Shahdag Tourism Complex is Azerbaijan’s first ski resort and it differs from similar facilities in the world for its uniqueness and diversity. Year by year the number of tourists discovering this beautiful resort increases.

The complex stands 2,500 meters above sea level and serves as an outstanding getaway with its rich nature, fresh air, and wonderful climate, with temperatures ranging between minus 20-22 degrees Celsius in winter and 20 degrees in summer.

Not far from the complex is located an ancient village Laza surrounded by mountains and well known for its majestic waterfalls.

Laza waterfall is the most popular waterfall in Gusar.

The village is located in the northeast of Caucasus Mountains, at the bottom of a high mountainous plateau "Shah Yaylag" with height of 4,242 m above sea level.

Competitions on climbing are held at the frozen waterfalls every winter.

Tufandag Mountain Resort is a great place to while away a few winter days.

The resort is well equipped and can accommodate up to 3,000 people at a time. Restaurants, cafeterias, bars and recreation areas, ski school for adults and children, ski equipment rental and repair are operating on the territory of the complex.

After a walk in the frosty air, there is nothing better than warm up in the bath house.

At least two historical baths are currently operating in Baku.

First of all, it is the Agha Mikayil Bath at Icherisheher Fortress. A bath built by a resident of Shamakhi Haji Agha Mikayil in the 18th century is located in the so-called "Bathhouse quarter".

Some episodes of legendary Azerbaijani film "O olmasin, bu olsun" (If not this, then that) were filmed here.

The dressing room and bath in the plan are square. Lancet arches and domes divide the overall composition into proportional longlines. The bath has a chimney different from the rest of the bath houses in Icherisheher.

In fact, there are many baths in the most ancient part of Baku protected as monuments of architecture.

There is also another historical bath in the center of Baku. Built in 1886 by Taza Bey, Hamama is distinguished by an exotic oriental interior with elements.

The bath house is a favorite place of recreational for Baku residents and city guests.

With this perfect winter vacation, explore the country and see sights you never considered before.