SCSIS introduces accessibility module for people with disabilities

By Nazrin Abdul



The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SCSIS) has launched a new accessibility module designed to enhance the usability of state information resources for people with disabilities.

Tural Mammadov, Head of the Department of SCSIS, shared this development at the "V Summit of IT Managers of State Institutions." He explained that in 2020, a new requirement was introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to ensure state websites are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Initially, this was implemented using external plugins, which posed security risks. Now, SCSIS has developed its own accessibility module, offering a more secure and user-friendly solution.

Additionally, Mammadov announced that Azerbaijan will host the "Cyberwarfare in Smart Cities" competition this year, building on the success of the 2023 "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge" event. The competition, scheduled for October 26-27, will address key cybersecurity issues related to smart cities, including how to defend against cyberwarfare and prepare for potential threats.