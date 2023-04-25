Azerbaijan's main goal is related to development of non-oil sector - minister

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

In the next years, the main goal of Azerbaijan is related to the development of the non-oil sector, because Azerbaijan’s main oil fields are in the phase of production decline, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov telling in a video conference on "Heydar Aliyev and the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan" organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry (SMBDA), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ASK).

The minister noted that production in gas fields will gradually increase. However, it will be the development of the non-oil sector that ensures the sustainable development of Azerbaijan.

“I believe that, in the coming years, our main goal should be the export of products produced in the non-oil sector. Because if the product that can be exported is competitive in the regional and global markets, then this product will easily find its place in the Azerbaijani market. In this direction that economic policy and support measures will be continued," he added.

According to the minister, the economic growth trends in Azerbaijan will rise further thanks to the reforms and successive measures that will be implemented in accordance with the new development strategy on the national priorities determined by the country's president.



