BAFCO Invest LLC to produce footwears in Karabakh - Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

10 April 2023 [15:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov


Measures to revive the liberated territories and restore the economy are ongoing, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister posted a tweet and noted that the number of residents in Aghdam Industrial Park, which was created to restore the economy in the liberated lands and to provide IDPs returning to the liberated lands, has reached 15.

According to the Minister, BAFCO Invest LLC is the newest enterprise that received resident status and will engage in footwear production. The company has invested AZN10m ($5.9m) and will provide 120 people with permanent jobs.

