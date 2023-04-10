BAFCO Invest LLC to produce footwears in Karabakh - Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov





Measures to revive the liberated territories and restore the economy are ongoing, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister posted a tweet and noted that the number of residents in Aghdam Industrial Park, which was created to restore the economy in the liberated lands and to provide IDPs returning to the liberated lands, has reached 15.

According to the Minister, BAFCO Invest LLC is the newest enterprise that received resident status and will engage in footwear production. The company has invested AZN10m ($5.9m) and will provide 120 people with permanent jobs.

We should note that Agdam Industrial Park was built in liberated Agdam in 2021 for the revival of liberated territories, the development of the industrial potential of Karabakh, and to increase employment of the population in the field of production.

The Industrial Park was created by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy and it is the fifth Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.



