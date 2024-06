US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma will visit Armenia on June 17, Azernews reports, referring to the release made by the State Department.

R. Verman will participate in the Armenia-USA forum and will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

It should be noted that James O'Brien, assistant to the secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, visited Armenia earlier.