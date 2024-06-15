South Korea, US and Japan may hold joint military exercises this month

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan are planning to hold trilateral military exercises in connection with the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the DPRK at the end of June, Azernews reports.

The exercises are aimed at a "decisive joint warning" amid speculation that a possible visit could lead to increased military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.

According to the agency, the parties are discussing participation in the maneuvers of the American nuclear aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. At the same time, details such as the time, scope and content of the training are agreed upon.

It is reported that the trilateral exercises called Freedom Edge will be held for the first time in several places – in the air, at sea, underwater and in the cybersphere.