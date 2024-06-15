COP28 officials state need for strong financial target to ensure success of COP29 in Baku

In anticipation of COP29 scheduled for November in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation, led by Adnan Amin, CEO of COP28, issued a statement following the UNFCCC conference in Bonn. They announced plans for a new financial target at the upcoming event to ensure sufficient, affordable, and accessible support, Azernews reports, citing the official WAM agency.

The COP28 delegation concluded its participation in the Bonn climate change conference, urging parties to enhance their climate ambitions within the historic UAE Consensus.

The Bonn conference, held from June 3 to 13, served as a crucial preparatory stage for COP29. Adnan Amin stressed the need to build on COP28's achievements in Dubai and emphasised the importance of establishing a new financial target at COP29 to support ambitious climate action. He urged parties to align with the UAE Consensus, highlighting the imperative of meeting the 1.5-degree Celsius target and leveraging advancements in science and technology.

Informal consultations involving COP presidencies and delegations emphasised active engagement in COP29, particularly in implementing the UAE Declaration on sustainable agriculture, food systems, and climate action.

COP28 officials underscored the importance of a robust financial target, urging significant progress in this area to ensure the success of COP29 in Baku. Omar Al Braiki, COP28 Deputy Chief Negotiator, emphasised the need for a comprehensive program reflecting collective ambition and priorities.

Discussions with representatives from China, Côte d'Ivoire, Colombia, and Brazil explored avenues for integrated action ahead of major global meetings on climate change and biodiversity.

A key outcome of COP28 was the establishment of a Youth Climate Champion within the UAE Consensus, highlighting youth engagement in climate action. COP28 also focused on addressing youth demands and assessing progress in international climate policy processes.