Azerbaijan, China deepen coordination on Middle Corridor container transport

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has intensified cooperation with Chinese logistics partners to boost container block train traffic along the Central Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, and to enhance digital cargo tracking solutions.

The discussions took place during the “Transport and Logistics – 2025” international exhibition held in Munich from June 2 to 5. ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov met with Yang Bin, President of China Railway Container Transport Corp. (CRCT), to review steps aimed at strengthening bilateral transport ties. Emphasis was placed on joint initiatives under the Belt and Road framework and the importance of agreements signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s April visit to China.

The meeting also addressed the establishment of “Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.” – a joint venture between railway institutions of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan – as a key step in expanding the corridor’s potential. The sides reviewed prospects for launching a digital tracking platform to monitor shipments from China to the Black Sea.

Rovshan Rustamov also engaged with leaders of major logistics firms, including Beijing Trans Eurasia International Logistics, to explore expanded block train operations between China and Europe. He discussed strategic cooperation with Boris Balev, Director General of Bulgaria’s Burgas Port, and the leadership of HHLA International GmbH, operator of Germany’s Hamburg Port.

Further discussions with Rhenus Group and Austria’s ÖBB Rail Cargo Group focused on optimising the China-Europe-China freight route through Azerbaijan, underscoring the country’s growing role as a vital East-West transit hub.

ADY's stand at the Munich exhibition showcased its cargo operations on international corridors, infrastructure projects in Garabagh and East Zangazur, sustainability efforts, digital solutions, and the strategic importance of the Port of Baku.