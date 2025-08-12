Azerbaijan sets new record for electricity demand amid soaring temperatures

By Nazrin Abdul



At 3:00 PM on August 6, Azerbaijan’s electricity demand reached a record high of 4,871 megawatts, Azernews reports, citing AzerEnerji.

Additionally, the country’s daily electricity consumption rose to 100 million kilowatt-hours.

While the spike in demand is partly attributed to extreme heat, widespread use of air conditioning, and increased activity in entertainment centers, AzerEnerji emphasized that the primary driver is the rapid and sustained growth of Azerbaijan’s economy.

“The sharp rise is not solely due to hot weather and the heavy use of cooling systems. The main factor is the steady development of the country’s economy, industrial enterprises, residential complexes, and nearly all sectors in recent years,” the statement said.

For comparison, during the summer of 2018—when temperatures also reached 40–42°C—the national peak electricity demand was just 3,625 megawatts. Over the past seven years, this figure has increased by more than 1,200 megawatts.

In response to this growing demand, and under the instruction of the President, AzerEnerji has expanded generation capacity and modernized the power infrastructure. New generation sources and substations have been established, and advanced technologies such as SCADA systems, relay protection, anti-emergency automation, frequency regulation, and reactive power compensation have been implemented.

“Today, ‘AzerEnerji’ is not only capable of meeting the country’s current energy demand but also producing more electricity than the nation requires,” the company stated.