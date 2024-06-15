First batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs enters service with Romanian army

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have entered service with the Romanian Army ground forces, Azernews reports.

"In early August 2022, the Ministry of Defense requested parliamentary approval for the purchase of three Bayraktar TB2 UAV systems for the Romanian land forces, six drones in each system for a total amount of approximately $321 million, including ammunition, initial logistical support and equipment for training and training," the message says.

At the end of this month or early next month, the Romanian military will be able to conduct the first test flights.

The purchase contract with delivery dates in June 2024, September 2024 and January 2025 was signed in April 2023.

In February - June of this year, the first group of Romanian navigation personnel was trained in Turkiye at the same time as testing and acceptance of technical equipment at the manufacturing plant.