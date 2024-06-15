Astana meeting sets stage for COP29 preparation

Nazrin Abdul

A collaborative session was held in Astana to prepare for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), slated for November in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

The meeting drew participation from Kazakhstan's state institutions, international organisations, national companies, and business circles.

During the session, Deputy Minister of Energy Ilyas Bakitjan briefed attendees on Kazakhstan's efforts towards developing low-carbon energy, mitigating methane emissions, and facilitating a fair energy transition.

Kazakhstan's focal points include forging a low-carbon pathway, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060, and gradually transitioning energy sources.

Bakitjan emphasised, "Kazakhstan is actively engaged in global initiatives targeting the reduction of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. Our participation in the Global Methane Commitment underscores our commitment to a sustainable energy transition, paving the way for green investments in the country."