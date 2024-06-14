AZPROMO, Enterprise Greece sign Memorandum of Understanding

Fatime Letifova

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the "Enterprise Greece" Agency, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission on economic, industrial and technological cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Greece held in Baku.

The document was signed by the Executive Director of AZPROMO, Yusif Abdullayev, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission, Konstantinos Fragkogiannis.

The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the activation of joint activity in the fields of export and investment, the promotion of investment opportunities in both countries, as well as the stimulation of business cooperation between the business communities of the countries.