Japanese Education Ministry & Parliament host discussions with Azerbaijani diaspora

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, who is on a visit to Japan, visited the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology of this country, Azernews reports.

Fuad Muradov, who met with Deputy Minister Akiko Honda, expressed his satisfaction with the increasing number of Azerbaijanis studying in Japan in recent years and said that their internships in large companies and enterprises in this country will bring professional specialists to Azerbaijan. Recalling that he met with those students during the visit, F. Muradov talked about the projects implemented by the committee related to young people, especially students studying abroad, and emphasised that deepening cooperation in the field of education and student-experience exchange is in the interests of both countries.

The chairman of the committee also met with Akira Amari, head of the working group on Japan-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary relations. During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of bilateral relations, including inter-parliamentary relations.

Giving information about the purpose of the visit and the activities of the committee, F. Muradov talked about the strengthening role of the diaspora in interstate relations, the growing number of Azerbaijanis studying in Japan, and invited Akira Amari to visit Azerbaijan.

