Slovenia considers Southern Gas Corridors as one of options for imports – minister

By Trend

Slovenia supports all efforts that will contribute to diversification of gas supply sources in Central and Southeastern Europe, Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of Infrastructure told Trend.

He pointed out that this is particularly important now in the wake of the situation in Ukraine as Slovenia looks for alternative sources of gas supply.

“The gas supply from the Southern Gas Corridor is surely one of the options to consider,” said the minister.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.