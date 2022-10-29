Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.18 per barrel, up by $2.18 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $97.67 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.8.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $94.02 per barrel this week, growing by $2.19 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $95.51 per barrel, while the minimum price was $92.66.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.52 per barrel this week, which was $3.86 (6.06 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – $65.33.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $93.17 per barrel this week, thus rising by $2.42 (2.6 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $95.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – $91.41.

Oil grade/date October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $94.80 $95.06 $96.73 $97.67 $96.61 $96.18 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $92.66 $92.90 $94.57 $95.51 $94.45 $94.02 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.33 $65.69 $68.59 $69.54 $68.45 $67.52 Brent Dated $91.41 $91.56 $93.82 $95.01 $94.03 $93.17

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 29)