Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.18 per barrel, up by $2.18 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $97.67 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.8.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $94.02 per barrel this week, growing by $2.19 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $95.51 per barrel, while the minimum price was $92.66.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.52 per barrel this week, which was $3.86 (6.06 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – $65.33.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $93.17 per barrel this week, thus rising by $2.42 (2.6 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $95.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – $91.41.
Oil grade/date
October 24, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 26, 2022
October 27, 2022
October 28, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$94.80
$95.06
$96.73
$97.67
$96.61
$96.18
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$92.66
$92.90
$94.57
$95.51
$94.45
$94.02
Urals (EX NOVO)
$65.33
$65.69
$68.59
$69.54
$68.45
$67.52
Brent Dated
$91.41
$91.56
$93.82
$95.01
$94.03
$93.17
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 29)