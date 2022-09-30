Official: Azerbaijan most active participant in EU's EaP Program

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is the most active participant in the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union (EU), Acting President of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Arif Hashimov opined.

He made the remarks during the 5th conference on electronic infrastructures of the Eastern Partnership, Azernews reports per Trend.

He stated that the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan create the basis for further development of the IT sector.

Recalling that Azerbaijan and the EU began cooperation in various IT sectors in 2000, he noted that a commission has also been established for the integration of the electronic infrastructure of Azerbaijan with the EU.

“Since 2009, the EU has launched the Eastern Partnership program, which includes a number of states, including Azerbaijan. Our country is one of the most active participants in this initiative,” he added.

Arif Hashimov highlighted that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the field of integration of both IT and science and education.

He mentioned that ANAS established close cooperation with various laboratories and scientific centers in Europe, and continues to develop cooperation with the EU countries. He added that the parties are also cooperating in the areas of developing electronic services, cybersecurity, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“In these areas, we have prepared relevant state programs, including programs for the digitalization of science and education, the creation of new electronic platforms, and a number of others,” he said.

EU’s digital development strategy

Speaking at the conference, ANAS Vice President Rasim Aliguliyev mentioned that the EU adopted a digital development strategy until 2030.

“We are studying this strategy and are interested in exchanging experience on the initiatives being implemented in European countries,” he said.

He added that this will help speed up the development of science and education, including the creation of appropriate platforms in Azerbaijan.

Noting that Azerbaijan has no problems with internet access, he highlighted that the country has its own space satellites, appropriate personnel potential, and specialists.

Moreover, Rasim Aliguliyev mentioned the issue of access to some international scientific platforms, noting the need to create an appropriate electronic education, an electronic library, and trained specialists in this industry.

“We see the need for integration and cooperation on these issues with the EU countries. European institutions achieved great success in these areas,” he said.

Region’s digital hub

Azerbaijan can become a digital hub of the region, Deputy Digital Development and Transport Minister Samir Mammadov said.

He stated that large-scale work is underway in the country, including liberated territories, to develop information technologies, green technologies, and the economy. In this regard, he added that work is underway on a project to cover the entire country with internet access until 2024 and develop cloud technologies and a national electronic signature.

“Our country is also participating in regional projects. So, together with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, we are laying fiber optic cables along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The implementation of all these initiatives will help turn Azerbaijan into a digital hub of our region,” he said.

Additionally, he stated that great attention is paid to the development of human capital.