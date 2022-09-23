Overhaul of STB-1 barge in Caspian Sea completed

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The overhaul of the STB-1 barge of the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been completed, Azernews reports via ASCO.

According to the company, the work was carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Baku ship repair and construction plant.

The main engines, pumps, compressors, piping systems, mechanisms and equipment located on the deck, tread devices, ship generators, lighting systems, electrical equipment were repaired on the barge, auxiliary engines were adjusted and etc. Some parts of the protective beams on the decks of STB-1 have been modified.

In addition, chain boxes, anchor chains, underwater and surface parts of the vessel, ballast tanks, cargo deck, engine room, and mechanisms were cleaned and painted. The barge, which has just been repaired, was leased to bp for operation in one of the projects.

Notably, the length of STB-1 is 163 meters, its width - 45 meters, carrying capacity - is 18,000 tons.