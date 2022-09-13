DOST, Lithuanian Employment Service eye co-op perspectives

By Azernews

Director of the Employment Service under the Lithuanian Ministry of Social Security and Labor Inga Balnanosiene visited DOST Agency.

During the meeting, possible cooperation perspectives were discussed between the parties.

Head of DOST Management Board Farid Mammadov briefed the participants about the concept of the agency.

It was brought to attention that 154 types of services are provided from "one window" and that DOST services will cover the entire territory of Azerbaijan by 2025.

The Lithuanian delegation got acquainted with Baku DOST Center No. 1 and observed the process of providing additional services.

The DOST Agency, which was established in 2018 on First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva's initiative and by President Ilham Aliyev's decree, provides state social services in a timely, transparent, modern, and innovative manner.

Currently, there are five DOST centers. In 2021, these centers served 410,575 citizens, up from 651,155 in the previous year.