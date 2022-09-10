Azerbaijani health facilities sign memorandum on increase of possibility of medical insurance

By Trend

State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Insurers Association signed a memorandum of cooperation in order to increase the possibilities of medical insurance, Trend reports via the Ministry of Healthcare of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev, Director of State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan Zaur Aliyev, and Chairman of Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

The memorandum outlines such main goals as public health, effective organization of medical care by expanding opportunities for medical insurance, achieving sustainable economic development in this field, and development of cooperation between state and private insurance companies. The document also reflects such important issues as strengthening relations between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Healthcare, State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and private insurance companies, organizing information exchange, educational events and other necessary measures.

In order to implement the points of the Memorandum, a working group consisting of representatives of private insurance companies is being created based on the submission of the Ministry of Healthcare, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

The working group was instructed to research the problems, arising in public-private partnerships in the field of healthcare and provide proposals for their solution; organization of educational training in the field of medical services covered by compulsory health insurance; taking measures to increase the interest of private insurance companies not covered by compulsory health insurance in providing insurance offers for medical services; research of best international practices in the field of supplementary health insurance.