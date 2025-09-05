Azerbaijan railways completes major AC electrification upgrade on Ujar–Hajigabul section

By Qabil Ashirov



The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has completed the installation and commissioning of an alternating current (AC) electrification system on the 122-kilometer Ujar–Hajigabul section of the Baku–Böyük K?sik railway line. Both freight and passenger trains have already undergone successful test runs on the upgraded track.

According to ADY, the modernization project aims to improve energy efficiency, reduce maintenance time, enhance safety, and minimize the amount of equipment required at stations. As part of the initiative, signaling and communication systems were upgraded, and a modern multi-process management (MPM) technology was introduced, enabling parallel operation of signaling, communication, and control systems. With these upgrades, the Ujar–Hajigabul section has fully transitioned to AC power.

The switch to AC electrification is expected to deliver substantial benefits: increased locomotive traction power, higher freight capacity, reduced energy losses, optimized operating costs, simplified maintenance, and faster train speeds. Globally, leading rail networks—including those in Europe and China—rely on AC systems for their long-distance mainlines, international corridors, and high-speed rail services, which ensure consistent power supply and high operational speeds.

ADY also highlighted that the transition represents more than just technical modernization. It is part of the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles. The adoption of AC technology reduces reliance on diesel traction, boosts energy efficiency, cuts carbon emissions, and strengthens the competitiveness of rail as a sustainable and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Alongside electrification, Azerbaijan Railways is gradually expanding its rolling stock. The fleet currently includes 15 modern passenger trains and 50 locomotives capable of operating with AC power. Of these, six passenger trains and 40 locomotives run exclusively on AC, while nine trains and 10 locomotives can operate on both AC and direct current (DC) systems.

The AC transition has already been completed on the Böyük K?sik–Ganja (141 km) and Ganja–Ujar (113 km) sections of the line. The final stage, covering the Hajigabul–Baku section (127 km), is scheduled for 2026–2027. Once complete, the entire Baku–Böyük K?sik line will operate on AC power, transforming Azerbaijan’s railway infrastructure into a modern, internationally compliant network.

As the Baku–Böyük K?sik line forms the backbone of the country’s international transit corridors, the introduction of AC electrification will increase efficiency and freight volumes across the Middle Corridor, boost rail’s competitiveness compared with sea and road transport, and further solidify Azerbaijan’s position on the global logistics map.