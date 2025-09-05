Icherisheher reserve strengthens IT infrastructure via G-Cloud Migration

By Nazrin Abdul



The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, titled "On the establishment of the Government Cloud (G-Cloud) and the provision of cloud services," is actively ongoing.

According to information, in line with the requirements of the decree, the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration has migrated its IT systems to the Government Cloud platform.

As part of the transition, a portion of the administration’s information systems and resources has been relocated to the Baku Main Data Center, operated by AzInTelecom LLC. The administration has also been provided with virtual server services (IaaS – Infrastructure-as-a-Service) by AzInTelecom.

This migration has enabled the organization to establish a more resilient and accessible IT infrastructure for its critical systems.

The Government Cloud project is being implemented by AzInTelecom LLC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding. Under the initiative, the IT systems of various state institutions are being partially or fully migrated to the main data center in Baku and the backup data center in Yevlakh. The project is designed to reduce IT costs for government agencies, consolidate information systems within a centralized national infrastructure, enhance data security, and ensure continuous 24/7 monitoring services.