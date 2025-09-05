Azerbaijani delegation meets with ICAO leadership in Bern to expand aviation cooperation

By Nazrin Abdul



A delegation led by Elmin Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, held a high-level meeting in Bern with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and Nicolas Rallo, Regional Director for the ICAO Europe and North Atlantic Office.

Azernews reports that, according to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and aligning national efforts with global aviation strategies.

Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar praised Azerbaijan's active role in the region as a committed ICAO member state. He highlighted the country’s successful implementation of key aviation projects and reaffirmed ICAO’s continued support for Azerbaijan. Salazar emphasized the importance of advancing civil aviation in Azerbaijan and called for the development of a National Civil Aviation Master Plan. He noted that such master plans are widely used by leading aviation nations to systematically coordinate growth targets and ensure sustainable development.

Deputy Minister Mammadov underlined the importance of this structured approach for Azerbaijan’s aviation sector. He stated that the government, civil aviation authority, and aviation industry will collaborate closely under ICAO’s guidance to prepare and effectively implement such a strategic plan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was also briefed on ICAO’s Strategic Plan for 2026–2050, which outlines the organization’s transformation goals and development priorities. It was noted that ICAO has already begun implementing these goals and is taking concrete steps to meet the expectations of its member states. ICAO’s role, once limited to setting international standards, now includes actively supporting member states by better assessing and addressing their needs.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation delivered an official invitation from Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev to the ICAO Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan. The visit, they said, would serve to further strengthen high-level cooperation and allow ICAO to gain firsthand insight into aviation projects underway in the country.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of hosting an international ICAO event in Azerbaijan in 2026 or 2027. Additionally, joint projects between ICAO and Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency - particularly in aviation workforce development and training - were a central topic. Emphasis was placed on enhancing flight safety, aviation security, and environmental protection, along with aligning Azerbaijani specialists with ICAO standards.

The delegation also briefed ICAO on the current status of the “Alat Green Airport” project, describing it as an innovative initiative aligned with international environmental standards and aimed at promoting sustainable airport development. It was noted that the project is intended to contribute to both national and global sustainability goals through close cooperation with ICAO.

The meeting also addressed the December 25, 2024, crash involving an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. The Azerbaijani side expressed gratitude for ICAO’s ongoing support of the investigation conducted by Kazakhstan. One of the key points raised by the Azerbaijani side was the necessity for judicial expertise to be conducted by specialised and experienced forensic institutions. ICAO reiterated that comprehensive and impartial investigations are among the core requirements outlined in Annexe 13 of the Chicago Convention and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting member states in maintaining global aviation safety standards.

In conclusion, both parties agreed to expand cooperation between ICAO, the State Civil Aviation Agency, and Azerbaijan’s aviation industry across various domains. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its support for ICAO’s policies aimed at implementing global standards in flight safety, aviation security, and environmental protection.