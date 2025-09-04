New phase of repairs begins in Khojavend

By Nazrin Abdul



Renovation work on individual residential homes in the villages of Khanoba and Tagaverd, located in the Khojavend district, is set to begin as part of the second phase of reconstruction efforts.

According to information, the project will cover the renovation of 26 private houses in Khanoba with a total area of 4,375.8 square meters, and 30 private houses in Tagaverd with a total area of 5,049 square meters.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has finalized preparatory work for this phase, which spans the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

For Khanoba, the implementation of the renovation has been contracted to Capitel Group LLC, under a signed agreement valued at 1,526,925 AZN.

In Tagaverd, the work has been awarded to a consortium formed by Frekans Construction and Energy Company LLC and U?ur Tikinti LLC, who will jointly carry out the project without establishing a separate legal entity. The agreement for this work is valued at 1,921,601 AZN.

Capitel Group LLC, responsible for the Khanoba renovations, was registered in 2019 with a charter capital of 20 AZN. The company’s legal representative is Rasim Najafali oglu Huseynov.

The consortium handling the Tagaverd renovations includes a company registered in 2025 with a charter capital of 10 AZN, legally represented by Adil Bahlul oglu Masimov.

Khanoba and Tagaverd villages are located within the administrative territory of Khojavend district, an area that remained under occupation following the First Garabagh War in the 1990s. Both villages were fully returned to Azerbaijan’s control following the Second Garabagh War in 2020, and are now part of ongoing post-conflict reconstruction and resettlement initiatives.